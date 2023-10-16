The work of the XLII Congress of SNAMI, the National Autonomous Union of Italian Doctors, is taking place in Palermo, which has at the center of the debate the choice of proposals to overcome the challenges that have been posed for some time on the front of general medicine, in crisis due to the impoverishment of the number of doctors who represent the beating heart of our country’s healthcare system. The main objective is to create a “common front” in dismantling the bureaucratic barriers that undermine the quality of the relationship between quality of service and citizens’ health