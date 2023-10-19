“We need to identify a precise role for paediatricians. We do prevention with vaccination activities and against diseases at risk of chronicity, such as neurodevelopmental disorders or childhood obesity. We must agree with other health and non-health professionals on strategies to impact the habits of our little ones cared for.” Antonio D’avino, national president of Fimp, the Italian Federation of pediatricians, said this during the three days of Welfair, the ‘health care fair’, the new format that Fiera Roma has organized to bring together, until 20 October, all the actors of the world of national health.