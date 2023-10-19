“It is a great opportunity to advance the fundamental issues of prevention and the care of patients suffering from deafness, which have a significant impact in terms of social and health policy. We hope to create a virtuous chain that connects local medicine to hospital facilities and that, through these events, institutions such as the Mystery of Health can truly take measures in terms of resources to finance and facilitate this policy”. Thus Giovanni Danesi, past president of Sioechcf Italian Society of Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery at Welfair, the ‘healthcare fair’, the format that brings together, until 20 October, all the players in the world of health, developed by Fiera Rome.