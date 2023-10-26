“Covid has shown that anesthetists are always in the field. During the Sars-CoV2 pandemic, a parenthesis that we tend to forget but is still present in us, no resuscitation anesthetist spared himself. We opened new intensive care beds , we have worked additional shifts and seeing colleagues in the emergency room of the Bari Polyclinic fined because they were ‘guilty’ of having worked too many hours during the pandemic emergency is offensive to say the least. At this point we anesthetists and resuscitators can all denounce ourselves, so our it will be a collective fine.” This was stated to Adnkronos Salute by Roberto Balagna, head of the Emergency Area of ​​the Italian Society of Anaesthesia, Analgesia, Resuscitation and Intensive Care, on the occasion of the 77th Siaarti National Congress underway in Rome at the La Nuvola Congress Center in Eur.

“During the pandemic we were there – remarks Balagna who is also head of Anesthesia and Resuscitation at the Molinette hospital in Turin – Consequently, if another pandemic were to explode, we would be there again as a maxi-emergency board, but especially with all of Siaarti which deals with anaesthesia, animation and intensive care at 360 degrees and with its ventilation experts who during this type of pandemic have distinguished themselves both for their individual professionalism and for the transmission of knowledge also to non-anaesthesiological figures who they contributed to the management of critical patients during the health emergency. So we hope that this event does not happen, but if it does happen we will be there and we will be on the field as always.”

In everyday life, Balagna has long insisted on the need for the presence of an anesthetist on emergency vehicles. “We are dealing with the future, we are talking about high-tech hospitals and very precise and timely interventions. For this reason – underlines the expert – it is necessary for each patient to have his own diagnostic-therapeutic path that starts from a clinical diagnosis correct in the area and advanced support of vital functions up to the right hospital, at the right time, and an intra-hospital path that leads to an advanced and high-tech treatment. If the figure of the resuscitation anesthetist capable of to coordinate and manage the rescue, it is easy to encounter delays or the possibility of omitting support maneuvers and advanced vital functions that only the anesthetist is able to perform”.