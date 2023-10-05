“I don’t do politics but I really appreciated Giorgia Meloni’s consideration on the need to take care of how healthcare resources are used.” This was highlighted to Adnkronos Salute by Alberto Zangrillo, director of general and cardio-thoracic-vascular anesthesia and resuscitation at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan and vice-rector of the Vita-Salute San Raffaele university, who spoke at the presentation of the book by infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti , ‘Pinocchi in shirts’, in the Lombardy capital.

In recent days the controversy surrounding the Nadef (Update note to the economics and finance document) and the risk that healthcare will not receive the proposed funding is raging. Criticism of the Government has come from many quarters and accusations of wanting to cut a crucial sector. For his part, Meloni replied that it is not only and always a question of putting in more resources. “In Italy – reports Zangrillo – there is a widespread and transversal branch ready to use any useful argument to block the country. Health arguments lend themselves very well to this purpose”.

Returning to the issue of healthcare funds, for the specialist it is first of all necessary to “monitor through constant verification between the Regions and the central State how the resources are used”, he concludes.

SPECIALIZING DOCTORS AND RESPONSIBILITIES – One of the emergencies of the National Health Service that has been most under the spotlight is the shortage of doctors, particularly in some areas such as emergency emergencies. A theme that is also intertwined with the issue of the role of residents in hospital and the need to include them completely in the assistance and care activity. “There is no way that a doctor in training cannot take on positions of responsibility within a hospital until obtaining the specialty. A person cannot and must not wait 30 years before qualifying professionally”, is Zangrillo’s vision. “In my time – he says – I was on call alone in the emergency room during specialty school. I was scared but I grew up.”