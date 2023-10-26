“The first point is the patient, who must be motivated and explained what the summaries may be. Then the doctor, who could overlook this symptom because he is looking at larger and more important pathologies. Education and training are needed on both sides: in addition to good communication. Doctors must be trained, in Emilia Romagna we have created a project that helps doctors to be trained to recognize the pathology earlier and send patients for treatment.” Said the Scientific Director of ANED, National Association of Hemodialysis Patients, Dialysis and Transplant, Antonio Santoro on the sidelines of the meeting “Anemia from Chronic Kidney Disease, a burden to be lightened, together” with the Ministry of Health.