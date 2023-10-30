“The drugs derived from cannabis for which the regulatory bodies have approved the marketing are on a par with any other drug, they have followed a precise regulatory process and have passed clinical trials that evaluated their safety and efficacy profiles”. This was said by the professor of Pharmacology at the School of Medicine and Surgery of the Magna Grecia University of Catanzaro, Emilio Russo, on the sidelines of the media tutorial “Cannabis and Healthcare. Starting again from Science”, promoted by AdnKronos Comunicazione with the unconditional support of Jazz Pharmaceuticals.