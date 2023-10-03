“The role of the university in the field of alopecia areata is to bring this disease back to its dignity, being an autoimmune pathology. We need to raise public awareness and provide scientific support, as well as ensuring that this pathology is recognized and that patients can expand their diagnostic possibilities”. Alfredo Rossi, associate professor at La Sapienza University of Rome and dermatology clinic, Umberto I polyclinic, said this on the sidelines of the press conference for National Alopecia Areata Day 2023.