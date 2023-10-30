“Phytovigilance, which deals with collecting reports of adverse reactions not only relating to herbal products, but also to food supplements and over-the-counter drugs, is less precise and rigorous than pharmacovigilance due to under-reporting”. This was said by the professor of Pharmacology at the University of Cagliari Marco Pistis on the sidelines of the media tutorial “Cannabis and Healthcare. Starting again from Science”, promoted by AdnKronos Comunicazione with the unconditional support of Jazz Pharmaceuticals.