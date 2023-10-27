Health inequalities, on a social and geographical basis, unfortunately concern all children in our country and are particularly evident in the North-South and Islands comparison. Inequalities are amplified in young foreigners due to linguistic barriers, migratory histories, social and economic conditions, bureaucratic and administrative obstacles. Foreign children are unequal among unequals: they have a more than double risk of neonatal and infant mortality compared to Italian children, they are much more exposed to the risk of suffering mistreatment (even more so if they are females) and to conditions of socioeconomic disadvantage which influence their state of Health. Absolute poverty, which implies not being able to afford the minimum expenses to lead an acceptable life, concerns 36.2% of foreign families with minors compared to the worrying 8.3% of families with minors made up of Italian parents.

Confirming the vulnerability of this population are some emerging conditions such as the increase in the rate of overweight and obesity which, according to some studies, has gone from 1 to 10% in ten years, as well as that of type 1 diabetes. A focus at the congress of Italian Pediatric Society underway in Turin highlights the particular condition of fragility and marginality of a population that is anything but, numerically, “marginal”: in Italy approximately 1 in 10 children aged 0 to 18 are foreigners.

According to Istat (30th Annual Report 2022) the total number of subjects from 0 to 18 years of age with a foreign background are 1 million and 300 thousand – we read in a note from Sip – and approximately one million are minors born in Italy from foreign parents (the so-called second generations). In the dramatic picture of the birth rate – last year there were just 393 thousand newborns, the lowest figure since the unification of Italy – children born to migrant parents represented 15% of all births. Added to the children born in Italy are foreign minors who have arrived in our country for family reunification and unaccompanied foreign minors who flee from countries affected by war and persecution. The world of migrant minors is therefore an articulated and complex one; each of these children has their own characteristics linked to their personal human and social story which refer to specific vulnerabilities with regards to the protection of their rights, first and foremost that of health.

The first step to guarantee all foreign children the best possible level of health protection – continues the note – starting from prevention which plays a fundamental role in determining future health, is to fully implement the rule which guarantees registration with the NHS and the right to a family pediatrician for all children, regardless of their legal status or that of their parents. A right enshrined in 2012 by a State-Regions agreement and foreseen in the Essential Levels of Assistance (Lea) in 2017. But it remained at a standstill for a decade.

“The bureaucratic obstacle that has so far prevented the full application of the law – explains Piero Valentini, secretary of the Sip national working group for migrant children (GLNBM) – has been the lack of national operational indications regarding the application of the tax codes and exemption codes. The individual Regions were left the opportunity to equip themselves with the result of great territorial heterogeneity and unjust inequality. In 2022, however, two circulars from the Ministry of Health finally regulated these aspects. Now all the Regions and autonomous Provinces have all the tools to make this right homogeneous and widespread. Hence the invitation not to waste any more time”.

Health inequalities begin even before birth, language and social barriers influence the behavior of pregnant women. The marginality and lack of knowledge of healthcare pathways seems to translate into greater risks for the health of mothers and newborns, with more preterm births, infections, malformations, asphyxia, respiratory distress. Neonatal mortality in newborns of foreign mothers is equal to 2.5 per thousand live births, compared to 1.6 per thousand live births to Italian mothers, infant mortality is 3.7 per thousand compared to 2.3 (Istat). On the other hand – concludes the note – as many as 12.5% ​​of foreign pregnant women carry out their first gynecological check-up after the eleventh week of gestation compared to 2.2% of Italians (Cedap, birth event year 2020).