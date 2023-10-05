“The intent of this project is also to send a message of resilience: trying to do the best despite the pathology, to do the most of what our possibilities are, without stopping. Thus, Barbara Lovrencic, president of Aipit Aps, on the sidelines of the presentation event of ‘Passata è la storm’, the logbook of the first crew made up of 5 people, including Barbara, precisely, with ITP (Immune Thrombocytopenia), who took part in the ‘stormy’ Millevele regatta in Genoa last September 2022, thanks to the ‘ITP – Traveling with Werlhof’ project.