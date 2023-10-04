“The Ministry of Health and the Government firmly believe in public health and in the path undertaken towards the modernization of our National Health Service, which is an extraordinary tool that should be protected but which needs renewal. A renewal that passes not only through a greater economic allocation of the National Health Fund, but also by defining new organizational models, which can also be represented by the digital health tools available today: an example of this is the ‘e-MemoryCare’ project, a opportunity to support patients with innovative and non-pharmacological methods. Several studies have shown that cognitive stimulation therapies bring benefits to people with dementia, and at low costs.” This was stated by the Undersecretary of Health Marcello Gemmato.

Speaking at the press conference “Dementia and cognitive decline: the emergency is triggered in Italy too” today at the Ministry of Health to present the ‘memory-saving’ project e-MemoryCare, a digital platform designed to ‘stimulate’ the brain, not only of those has a diagnosis of full-blown dementia and which for now involves 10,000 people (5 thousand in Rome and 5 thousand in Milan) who will receive the treatment free of charge, Gemmato underlined: “The key is to consider healthcare spending not as a burden but as a fundamental investment in health, in a virtuous circle of optimization of resources for the benefit of all”.