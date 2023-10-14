“In the vaccination calendar included in the ‘National Vaccine Prevention Plan’ there are indications and recommendations relating to vaccination against herpes zoster. Specifically, an indication is foreseen for the over 65 cohort and a recommendation for those with an increased risk of herpes zoster or related pathologies, such as immunocompromised subjects, subjects suffering from diabetes mellitus, obstructive pulmonary disease chronic, bronchial asthma or cardiovascular pathologies. The calendar also provides an indication of preferential use of the adjuvanted recombinant vaccine for some severely immunocompromised subjects.” Thus Giovanni Gabutti, coordinator of the ‘Vaccines and Vaccination Policies’ working group of the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health (Siti), on the sidelines of the GSK symposium ‘The Zoster case: vaccination as an integral part of the care of fragile patients ‘, held as part of the extraordinary national public health conference organized by Siti in Cernobbio.

“The hope is to have an increase in vaccination coverage – added Gabutti – Furthermore, the adjuvanted recombinant vaccine also has an indication for subjects at increased risk starting from 18 years of age. This means that we have the possibility of intervening immediately and combating a pathology that can be particularly serious and have important consequences.”