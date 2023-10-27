The meeting “Anemia from chronic kidney disease, a burden to lighten together” was held at the Ministry of Health, organized by patient associations, the Italian Society of Nephrology and the Italian Kidney Foundation. An opportunity to discuss the numbers regarding chronic kidney disease, where an estimated 90% prevalence of anemia in dialysis patients is still estimated, and to offer operational proposals to institutions for better management: from early diagnoses, to training of doctors and patients up to constant and homogeneous monitoring across the territory