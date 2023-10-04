“The e-MemoryCare project is an innovative non-pharmacological therapy that works on cognitive stimulation, a non-invasive treatment that primarily aims to put the person at the centre. At the moment there are no therapies capable of definitively solving the increasingly serious problem of cognitive decline. However, we can also safeguard the psycho-physical well-being of the elderly thanks to this tool.” This was said by Marianna Messina, senior project manager for Italy FederAnziani, e-MemoryCare team leader and creator of the method, speaking at the press conference “Dementia and cognitive decline: the emergency is triggered in Italy too” today at the Ministry of Health to present the project. save-memory’ e-MemoryCare, a digital platform designed to ‘stimulate’ the brain, not only of those with a diagnosis of full-blown dementia and which for now involves 10,000 people (5 thousand in Rome and 5 thousand in Milan) who will receive the treatment free of charge.

“The digital platform works on cognitive stimulation, purely on the domain of semantic and episodic memory, through the patient’s life story, asking the patient and his family to provide us with photographs in order to be able to work on the patient and recall the memories of his lived history. Not only that, e-MemoryCare also works on the cognitive, emotional and social spheres”. The innovation of e-MemoryCare is “the family’s web App. In this way, family members will be able to see the patient’s progress in each session through the answers he will give to every single question”, he concludes.