“Today is a new step in the history of Zentiva. A prevention-oriented project is launched.” Cinzia Falasco Volpin, general manager of Zentiva Italia, said this on the sidelines of the press conference for the preview presentation of the “Zenessere” project. Balance, Nature and Wellbeing”, organized by Zentiva, a leading company in the development and supply of quality medicines at affordable prices, at the Swiss Center in Milan