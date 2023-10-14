“It may seem trivial, but the hygienist must first and foremost know how to vaccinate. In fact, the law requires that the hygienist knows the concept of vaccination, is competent, knows which diseases must be prevented, has a fair amount of experience in terms of the number of vaccinations carried out and knows how to manage any emergencies linked to unwanted reactions”. This was said by Giuseppe Draetta, a specialist in forensic medicine from Milan, on the sidelines of the GSK symposium ‘The Zoster case: vaccination as an integral part of the care of fragile patients’, as part of the National Extraordinary Public Health Conference organized by the Italian Society of hygiene, preventive medicine and public health (Sites), in Cernobbio from 12 to 14 October.

“The hygienist’s responsibility is actually broader and much more relevant – added Draetta – since he must be the promoter of a fundamental concept for the protection of health which is that of vaccination. He is therefore not just a material executor of the insertion of a needle. Before vaccination there is in fact a very important procedure to be carried out, with which the hygienist explains to the patient what he must do and what the prospects of his vaccination are even in difficult conditions, since there are increasingly widespread hesitancy towards vaccination. The hygienist must be able to explain, without controversy and without personal opinions, the scientific reasons that make vaccination useful”, concluded the specialist.