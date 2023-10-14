“Herpes zoster can be a disabling disease, especially due to the post-herpetic neuralgia that results from it. Today it affects an increasingly larger population as we have an increase in life expectancy. In fact, we know that our elderly can be exposed more easily to the risk of infection. At the same time, some treatments, such as those used in the treatment of cancer patients, rheumatology patients and immunosuppressive therapies, expose quite significant portions of our population to the risk of herpes zoster. The same happens in the case of patients with immunodeficiencies, such as HIV infection”. Thus Antonella Castagna, head of infectious diseases at the Irccs San Raffaele in Milan, professor and director of the specialization school of infectious and tropical diseases of the Vita-Salute San Raffaele university, on the sidelines of the GSK symposium “The Zoster case: vaccination as part integral part of the care of the fragile patient”, as part of the National Extraordinary Public Health Conference of the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health (Siti), underway in Cernobbio.

“Herpes zoster results from the reactivation of the varicella zoster virus and can be self-limiting – recalled Castagna -. Post-herpetic neuralgia is very painful and can last for weeks or months. Furthermore, we can have more subtle localizations of zoster, for example on the face, eye and ear. If the herpes zoster is so extensive as to require hospitalization, the patient is exposed to the risks linked to infections that can be contracted in a hospital setting. Therefore prevent this pathology with a a very simple gesture, like vaccination, has very significant implications,” he concluded.