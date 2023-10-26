“Chronic kidney disease is the most frequent chronic degenerative complication in Italy and I would say in the world. One Italian in ten has chronic kidney disease and does not know he has it because it is silent and has no symptoms. Our NHS spends 3 billion to treat 100,000 people suffering from kidney problems: we need to focus on early diagnosis.” The President of the Italian Society of Nephrology (SIN) Stefano Bianchi declared on the sidelines of the meeting “Anemia from Chronic Kidney Disease, a burden to be lightened, together” with the Ministry of Health.