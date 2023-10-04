Invited by the main patient associations (Aipaf, Anaa and Anmaa) on the occasion of the National Alopecia Areata Day, the representatives of the scientific societies (Adoi and Sidemast) and the institutions met during an event held in Rome, in collaboration with Fb&Associati, to increase awareness, understanding and standards of care of this autoimmune disease which manifests itself particularly on the skin, with hair loss, but which has important implications on the quality of life, especially for the youngest of the 118 thousand Italian patients.