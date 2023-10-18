The first meeting of the ‘Sobi Talk’ series took place in the Milanese headquarters of Sobi, recently renovated and expanded, with which the aim was to explore the possible applications of artificial intelligence in the field of health and rare diseases. Giving voice to this theme, in addition to Annalisa Adani, vice president and general manager of Sobi Italy, Greece, Malta and Cyprus, the two experts Federico Cabitza, professor of Human-Machine Interaction and Decision Support at the Milan-Bicocca University and Angelo Claudio Molinari, specialist in Hematology, head of the Hemophilia Center at the Gaslini hospital in Genoa and teacher at the Specialization School of Hematology in Genoa.