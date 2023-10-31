I’m not just there Alan Wake II and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in this fiery autumn for the gaming scene. In addition to the upcoming Jusant, which will arrive today in the Xbox Game Pass catalog, Headbangers Rhythm Royale will also be addeda party game that might remind some of Party Animals and many other works of this caliber and content.

Headbangers Rhythm Royale invites players to tap, bang and rap their way to victory in a series of maniacal musical minigames against 29 other player-controlled pigeons, striving to become Master Headbanger. Let’s rememberFurthermore, that Headbangers Rhythm Royale will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC e Nintendo Switch.

