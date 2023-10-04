Suara.com – In the Indonesian national team squad, there are four attackers who caught our attention, namely Ramadhan Sananta from Persis Solo, Dimas Drajad from Persikabo 1973, Dendy Sulistyawan from Bhayangkara FC, and Rafael Struick from ADO Den Haag. Who will be the starter?

The senior Indonesian national team squad has just been announced by coach Shin Tae-yong.

The squad is for two matches against Brunei Darussalam in the first round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in the Asian zone on 12 and 17 October 2023.

The presence of four strikers in this squad indicates that Shin Tae-yong will probably use a formation with two strikers, which is most likely a 3-4-1-2 formation. Of the four attackers, one place on the front line will almost certainly be occupied by Rafael Struick.

The ADO Den Haag striker has started the last four matches with the Indonesian senior and U-23 national teams.

However, if we look at performance in the last year, Dendy Sulistyawan is one that Shin Tae-yong often trusts as a starter, with eight appearances as a starter in that period.

His most recent striking performance was when he scored one goal in the Indonesian National Team’s 2-0 win against Turkmenistan on FIFA Matchday September 2023.

What about Dimas Drajad? In the past year, he has started five times.

Meanwhile, Ramadhan Sananta, although he has not been a starter in the last year, currently deserves attention as a duet partner for Rafael Struick.

Ramadhan Sananta has shown impressive performance in the 2023-2024 Liga 1 season, scoring five goals, which is much better than Dendy Sulistyawan and Dimas Drajad who are still having difficulty scoring goals.