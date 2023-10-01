Nerazzurri report to the coach after the defeat against Sassuolo: today against Salernitana the team is needed a few weeks ago

Filippo Conticello-Davide Stoppini

30 September – MILAN

No dramas, it wouldn’t make sense at least if you look at the bare rankings: first place, best defense and also best attack. Antennas and ears well pricked, but yes. And then round and decisive words to prevent the small fire set by Mimmo Berardi on Wednesday from becoming a dangerous fire. This is why yesterday, before leaving for Salerno, Inter decided to face the consequences of the defeat against Sassuolo in the secret rooms of Appiano: a coach-team face to face to immediately correct the course and start from scratch. Even though Frattesi’s injury was added to complicate the situation and even though the front blanket became a curtain after Arnautovic’s knockout, the team did not lose all the good things sown in this dawn of the season, at least until the powerful success against Milan . Inzaghi insisted on this concept, even if the self-esteem of the troops has always been high in the post-Sassuolo era. Inter as a whole is convinced that they are truly strong, if anything they must demonstrate it continuously and without further hesitation.

two targets

—

That surprise comeback three days ago had the effect of a pinch while you sleep blissfully: a very sweet dream was shattered. The Nerazzurri blew up and had a reality check. It’s not necessarily a bad thing, many people in Viale della Liberazione think: to win the star’s scudetto, an objective flaunted at every step and considered almost “necessary”, the team needs to never lose its humility and don’t be as opinionated as you seemed after the derby. Flapping your face immediately can therefore help you wake up. The next four days will be decisive in measuring the size of the European vice-champions: today at Arechi, against a Salernitana team with their backs against the wall, there is a risk of another trap match, then on Tuesday Benfica arrives at San Siro and the victory it is vital for the group. Inzaghi prepared this first match also thinking about the next big target in the Champions League and, to his reunited team, he reiterated that it would be a crime to fall back into the mistakes of the past. A bad evening is also tolerable at the moment, but not if it opens the door to a negative series like last season. In fact, Simone needed a European masterpiece to mask the twelve domestic slip-ups that helped Napoli reach the finish line with their arms raised.

head and heart

—

This time, on the third attempt, the Nerazzurri coach is called upon to maintain the top spot until the end, as per the company’s “mission”. To achieve this – Simone reiterated – it is necessary to learn to manage matches better and measure energy. From this point of view, the match against the Emilians is truly a litmus test: once in the lead, it could have been managed and, instead, the tiredness of the individuals took its toll. It is no coincidence that this time Simone will seat the most energetic players so far on the bench: after seven straight starts, it is natural that Bastoni, Mkhitaryan and Lautaro will see a game from the bench, at least from the start. In addition to the body, however, there is the head and the heart to train and that is where the coach’s work is concentrated: the Nerazzurri must understand that, despite being superior to many, perhaps everyone, victories will never come alone . In addition to thinking we are stronger, we need to demonstrate it across the board: whether the opponent is called Sassuolo, Salernitana or Benfica makes no difference.

