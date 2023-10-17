Tolga’s father survives the accident. Gönül ran over him when he was going to look for Orhan. Tolga decides to report him to the police, tired of his continuous mistreatment. The last one, just before the accident when he was chasing him with a gun with the excuse that he had to listen to him and that he and Leyla had to return home.

This time luck seems to be on his side because Tolga’s father is going to be arrested and the young man tells his sister without being able to hide his joy: “He won’t be able to do us any harm anymore.”

Furthermore, Tolga thanks Oğulcan for being his great support in these difficult times and for having become an indispensable friend in his life. Does a new life begin for the brothers away from their father?

