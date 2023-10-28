The new king was elected in Malaysia on Friday: Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, rich and powerful ruler of the southern state of Johor, who among other things is an entrepreneur known for having a private army, for his vast collection of cars and motorcycles luxury and for the close ties with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. It is a ceremonial role, but one which in recent years has become increasingly important for national politics, in the face of strong internal instability which has resulted in the election of four prime ministers in five years. Iskandar was elected by the conference of rulers, consisting of the state’s nine monarchs.

The fact that a king is elected sounds strange to Westerners, accustomed to the idea that new monarchs are chosen in order of hereditary succession, but it is completely normal in Malaysia, a federal multi-ethnic state in South-East Asia divided into 13 federated states, of including 9 kingdoms, 4 republics and 3 federal territories.

In this context, the head of the federal state (called Yang di-Pertuan Agong, “He who has been made Lord” in Italian) plays the role of head of the federal state: he acts on the advice of the prime minister and has discretionary powers over his appointment . He is also the commander-in-chief of the Malaysian Armed Forces and performs some diplomatic functions, such as receiving foreign envoys and representing Malaysia on state visits. All laws, government appointments and the dissolution of Parliament for general elections require his consent. He is also the head of Islam in his own state, in the four non-monarchical states and in the three federal territories. Administrative power at the federal level is vested in the prime minister and parliament.

The peculiar thing is that, despite being considered the king of the entire country for the duration of his mandate, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong remains in office for only five years: at the end of his mandate his successor is elected by the conference of rulers, composed of the nine monarchs and the four heads of state of the non-monarchical federal territories. However, only the nine monarchs participate in the election of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, as well as in discussions relating to the rulers’ privileges and religious customs. The system has existed since 1957, when Malaysia declared itself independent from the United Kingdom.

These elections are mostly symbolic, as the conference of rulers has long established a precise rotation order to ensure that each of Malaysia’s royal families is represented in turn. Before Iskandar, who will ascend the throne on January 31, there was the reigning sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah of central Pahang, whose reign was marked by a succession of four prime ministers, in a particularly tumultuous period for domestic politics Malaysian. Despite the ceremonial nature of the office, therefore, in recent years the role of the king has become more relevant on a political level, given the task of appointing the prime minister even in cases where a clear winner does not emerge from the parliamentary elections.