Consuelo Alcalá has spoken exclusively to ‘And now Sonsoles’ after the devastating interview given by Jacobo Ostos, who did not hesitate to pull out his nails for his mother in the middle of a family war.

“Money, money, money… The barbarity that he has said,” said Jaime Ostos’ ex-wife, who has assured that she spent a bad afternoon watching the right-hander’s son “tell one lie after another.”

And Consuelo Alcalá, contrary to what Jacobo said, maintains that forgiveness did occur between her and Jaime Ostos.

“He told me ‘forgive me, when you succeed at a very young age you make a lot of mistakes,'” he assured, to which she responded not to worry, that she had already forgiven him a long time ago.

Consuelo has also provided new details that we did not know, such as that the right-hander secretly called her from Mari Ángeles Grajal, as well as other people such as his godchildren.

Meanwhile, the doctor breathes feeling victorious after the interview that Jacobo gave, who denied that her parents were not married, as well as that she is not the widow of the right-hander nor that he was still legally alive.