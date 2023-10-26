Silvia Abril and Carmina Barrios have visited El Hormiguero to talk to us about their new film that will be released soon. The two actresses spent a very pleasant time with Pablo Motos sharing some anecdotes.

Carmina Barrios has told one of the most curious anecdotes and that is that she had a story with a neighbor about the electricity bill: “The neighbor was cleaning, she was very bawdy. I had to go to work, but first I had to go to the bank to pay for the electricity,” he says in the program.

The neighbor offered to pay the electricity bill herself, so Carmina gave her the bill and the money. A few days later, her son told her that they had no electricity and that it had been cut off: “I spoke to the neighbor and she told me that she didn’t know what I was talking about, that she had lost her mind,” she says. she.

“You’re going to lose your mind because of the shit I’m going to put into you,” Carmina said after telling this anecdote. The neighbor kept the money and she had to pay the electricity again. That’s how she told it in the video above!