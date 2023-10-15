Cristian has managed to be superior to his rival and has moved on to the final round. The contestant has started playing with Tania Llasera and has continued with Supremme Deluxe. Although he has been close to completing and taking the 10,000 euros, there have been seven words that he has managed to accumulate and, therefore, 700 euros.

Whenever the panel is not completed, the program gives the contestant the option of doubling their money with a last password, which only they will know and which they will have to get the guests to guess with a single word.

Cristian said pyramids as a clue and Supremme Deluxe and Tania Llasera immediately thought of Egypt. After thinking about it for a few seconds, the presenters said that country as the final answer and Cristian took home 1,400 euros. What a joy the three of them had!