Cliché phrases such as “you learn from mistakes” or “first we must fall to learn to get up” can be used perfectly by many PC gamers, who over the years have made several mistakes when building or updating their equipment, resulting in who have gained experience and knowledge. One of the latest examples of those is what happened to a Reddit user, who, while building his first PC, acquired a GPU that did not fit in his case.

And as those who have already been building, updating and repairing their Gamer PCs for many years, something quite important is planning the changes that they want to make, both in the economic details, in others such as the sizes of the parts that They want to be added to the cabinet. A principle that from now on the player with the nickname EmperorPalpatine651, who recounted his experience on Reddit, will keep in mind forever, after making this big mistake without finding out first.

According to what he says in a publication on this forum, for several months he had been carefully planning the purchase of each piece that would be part of his first PC Gamers, including this hardware, the acquisition of a powerful graphics card. Something that would be fulfilled with an RTX 4000 series GPU from NVIDIA, which turned out to be considerably larger than expected. All of this resulted in a problem for this player, since clearly, the piece does not fit in certain cases such as Mini ATX and some ATX, which lack the necessary space to house his new and powerful GPU.

A situation that has generated equally funny reactions to what happened to this player, who ironically titled his post: “I spent 2 months meticulously planning the perfect parts for my first PC. I didn’t realize how big the GPU was,” since those who commented on the post used their own words to mock. Among these responses are a gamer saying: “You clearly weren’t meticulous” or responding: “’planning meticulously’, but didn’t I know that the case supports GPUs up to xxxmm and the GPU was xxxmm and didn’t fit? I have a 3080 and I thought about putting a 4090 in my case and it took me 5 minutes to figure it out.” Just as the memes could not be missing, making references to his nickname “Emperor Palpatine 651”.

A case that can clearly be used for those who are not PC players and are only users without knowledge of assembling or repairing equipment, since these “small” details are what must be taken into account when assembling or updating a computer. desktop, whether or not to play on it.

