El Hormiguero has once again welcomed one of the program’s most regular actors: Ricardo Darín. The Argentine has returned to Spain to perform a work that was written more than fifty years ago and of which he has been a part for ten years: Scenes of married life.

After talking about the weight of fame and what it takes to be known internationally, Pablo Motos wanted to ask him about a meeting that he heard between the actor and Lionel Messi in Barcelona.

“He saved me when there was no one,” the actor began explaining. Ricardo was in the middle of winter on the street and he couldn’t find any type of transportation to take him back to where he was staying, nor was there anyone on the street. It was then when the footballer appeared in his car and “rescued him and took him to the hotel.”

The curious thing is that Ricardo Darín had been defending the footballer on the radio, arguing with a sports journalist, and a press girl who was with him had asked him why he had stood up for Messi without knowing that he was also in the car. . His face was a poem when she saw him! Press play and listen to the full story!