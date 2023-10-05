The “Olympus” of centenary Pasapalabra contestants has a new member: Moisés has reached its 100th program, a mark of longevity within the reach of very few. In fact, at this stage, only four illustrious people have achieved it before him: Pablo, Orestes, Jaime and Rafa. The celebration can be complete if the wish that he expressed to Roberto Leal is fulfilled: “We will continue studying and fighting so that the day comes when he has 24 correct answers, he says what he wants and says yes,” he commented with reference to the presenter.

Being the successor of the centenarian Rafa with the jackpot is something that is only in his power and he has tried once again, fighting for a prize of 946,000 euros, against Oscar. The two have been especially cautious on this occasion, with a first round in which they preferred to rethink several of the questions.

For this reason, the ending was especially exciting, with both taking out their aces and thinking very well about each of their answers to avoid mistakes. The advantage has been changing with each turn: when Moisés has gone from 19 to 21 correct answers, Óscar has overtaken him by doing the same from 20 to 22 letters. The man from Madrid left the bar there and stood his ground, leaving the outcome in the hands of his rival, although one more word would have been known.

In this way, Moses has had to take risks. His best gift, pot aside, would be to avoid the Blue Chair and that depends on getting one more hit with which, at least, to sign a draw. Will there be a quiet celebration? Press play and discover the outcome!