The appeal arrives from a tourist whose motorbike was stolen about a month ago: “I ask you to help me find it”

October 4, 2023

A beautiful motorbike trip is over very bad for two motorcyclists originally from Kazakhstan. The two, riding a BMW, were on a long tour through the most sought-after destinations in the Mediterranean. The motorcyclists, Napoli Today reports, were passing through the Neapolitan city and their itinerary included reaching Spain, Morocco and finally Tunisia, but unfortunately, his adventure companion was stolen from him.

Theft it happened on the night of September 5th, around 2 in the morning, but to this day nothing has been known about all this. The two motorcyclists had parked their motorbike in via Bernardino Rota, very close to the hostel where they stayed overnight. Upon waking up the bad news: motorcycle gone. After reporting the theft to the police, the two were forced to return home by plane, abandoning their adventure.

The tourist he shared the story of the bad experience and launched the appeal to try to find his motorbike: “Hi, I’m a motorcyclist tourist. We came to Naples and were going to Spain, then Morocco and Tunisia. But in Naples they stole my parked motorbike. Inside the motorbike there is they were a helmet with an intercom, protective clothing, a tent and many other items. I reported the matter to the police. I was forced to fly by plane to Kazakhstan. I still haven’t received any news about the motorcycle. I ask you to help me find her.”

The photo of the stolen motorbike