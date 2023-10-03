Arrived on a free transfer (the commissions for the operation are estimated at 8 million), he has a release clause of 85 million. So far he has scored 2 goals in 8 appearances, but his assists in the league have often been decisive and the understanding with Lautaro is already super

Andrea Ramazzotti

3 October – MILAN

Marcus Thuram is looking for his first Champions League goal with the Nerazzurri shirt against Benfica. In his debut on the pitch for Real Sociedad he made an important contribution to the comeback, but did not beat Remiro. In the league, however, so far he has had an excellent performance, especially in terms of assists (4), while in terms of goals he is stuck at 2 goals in 7 days. It is inevitable that Inzaghi, with Arnautovic in the infirmary and Sanchez far from top form, asks him to be more concrete in front of goal, even if then when the Frenchman serves Lautaro balls like the one in the 1-0 in Salerno…

THREE YEARS LATER

—

Thuram has already tasted the Champions League in 2020-21, when he wore the Borussia Mönchengladbach shirt: for him in that European season 8 appearances in total (all those in the group plus the two matches of the round of 16, when elimination came at the hands of Manchester City) and 2 goals, both scored in the home match on 27 October 2020 against Real Madrid. In a match in which he had Sommer as a partner, alongside him again tonight. Since that year Marcus has no longer played in European cups. Until the 35 minutes of San Sebastian on September 20th when he came on in place of Arnautovic.

8 million

—

Taken to be the first alternative to Lu-La, Thuram became the starter thanks to Lukaku’s “betrayal”. Given the Belgian’s behaviour, the operation concluded with great speed by Marotta, Ausilio and Baccin to get ahead of Milan proved to be a real intuition. Because Marcus arrived on a free transfer, paying 8 million in commissions to his entourage (this is the cost at which he was budgeted), and will benefit from the benefits of the Growth Decree for his 6 million net salary. In his contract until 2028 there is a release clause of 95 million which now seems like an exaggeration, but which could become a not disproportionate figure if the Frenchman finds greater continuity in his goals compared to this start. The closeness of Lautaro, who has scored half of the team’s goals so far (10 out of 20), will help him grow. Perhaps starting with the match against Benfica in which San Siro hopes to celebrate its first Nerazzurri Euro-goal.

October 3, 2023 (modified October 2, 2023 | 6:45 pm)

