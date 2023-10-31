The series Cristo y Rey is coming to Antena 3 very soon. The fiction tells the story of Bárbara Rey, the most desired woman in Spain, with Ángel Cristo, the best tamer in the world.

Júlia Lara plays Renata Tanton, Ángel Cristo’s first wife who appears in the first chapters of the series to talk about the tamer’s past: “Renata always appears as a quite idyllic character, idealized by Ángel Cristo. It was a very pure love with which he had no problems,” he says.

“Renata shows the sweetest part of Ángel Cristo”

For Júlia, Renata is the sweetest part of Ángel Cristo: “That’s why she always comes out with daydreams. I think it shows the sweetest part of Ángel Cristo with everything behind it with Bárbara Rey,” she points out.

The actress loves the sport, but confesses that she had never dared to do the trapeze, so that has been one of the parts of her character that she has had to work on the most: “I am not a trapeze artist, I had never practiced it and it has been something new for me that I loved,” he points out in this interview. She has also had to practice German since her character has some phrases.

The character has not been easy to prepare since the actress assures that she has not found much information: “There is very little information about Renata, she was the first woman and it is known that she died of cancer,” she acknowledges.

Very soon, don’t miss the big premiere of Cristo y Rey on Antena 3.