“Who are you? You have a familiar face”, asks Darren Watkins, American streamer known as “Speed”, to Novak Djokovic, the most titled tennis player ever. We are at the Théatre du Châtelet in Paris, on the red carpet rolled out for the official Ballon d’Or ceremony. Nole is not offended and jokes, as usual, with Watkins born in 2005: “I am a new signing for Milan, I haven’t played yet but I hope to make my debut soon”. A surreal exchange of words , which lasted a handful of seconds.

This is a small fraction of a live broadcast, broadcast on YouTube, which lasted almost four hours and was seen by millions of people around the world. A small, enormous virtual microcosm where everyone knows Speed, the protagonist of the evening, and where one of the best athletes ever is instead mistaken for a Rossoneri supporting character. It seems like the world in reverse, and instead it is the mirror of a terribly tangible reality. Speed ​​has a total of three million more followers on social media than Nole: the streamer is, on balance, known to more people than the tennis player. The gaffe with Djokovic would never go unnoticed if the protagonist were a journalist, but Speed’s demographic ranges from 10 to 20 years and, considering this, his contents must be taken with necessary levity. It is the compromise that the world of football seems willing to accept, by virtue of the considerable contribution of the streamer and many of his colleagues: in addition to eye-opening numbers (yesterday’s live broadcast reached peaks of around 500 thousand views),

Speed ​​and his companions in fact offer a bridge of contact between football and teenagers, who are increasingly distant from the “old-fashioned” narrative of sport. This must be the reasoning that pushed the organizers of the Ballon d’Or to invite on the red carpet a person who has become famous precisely for his lack of knowledge of football. Probably the same logic that about a year ago, to the general amazement, brought the Turkish chef and influencer Nusr-et to the lawn of the Lusail Iconic Stadium where Messi and his teammates raised the World Cup to the sky. But let’s go back to yesterday. A few minutes after having met the latest mysterious purchase of the Furlani-Moncada company, Speed ​​and his army of spectators move towards the official ceremony: the moment has come for Lionel Messi’s historic, eighth Ballon d’Or. Watkins, whose star was born by virtue of his obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo, plays the part that audiences expect of him. At the moment of the Argentine phenomenon’s award ceremony, Speed ​​simulates disbelief and disappointment: he waves, puts his hands in his hair, screams and even barks (the streamer’s trademark). The surrounding spectators were astonished, rather than amused; the virtual audience, however, was ecstatic. All justified, however, in the name of the content. Even during the official ceremony of the most prestigious individual award in football. Even in the face of an epic moment that deserves much more poignancy. Everything is valid, as long as it generates numbers and as long as it appeals to young people, evidently considered incapable of enjoying sport with the solemnity that certain circumstances deserve.

It is a question of survival for the world of football, which is increasingly committed to keeping the attention span of a dangerously dispassionate public high. The objective, that is to attract the attention of young people, is clear and acceptable. For some, however, the ends seem to justify the means, even at the cost of debasing one of the most sacred moments in the football ecosystem. One wonders whether there is a limit to all this, a limit dictated by common sense. Thinking of being able to reach young audiences only through barking and shouting is equivalent to diminishing, on the one hand, the cognitive abilities of this audience and, on the other, the fabulous stories that sport produces and will continue to produce. The problem, if it can be defined as such, is not the increasingly insistent presence of so-called influencers during major sporting events. This presence is fully justified, in fact, by the vast and young audiences that some characters are able to reach through social media. However, there are several virtuous examples, which demonstrate how it is possible to attract the attention of young people also through competence, education and information. Let’s choose this path, dear football.

October 31, 2023 (modified October 31, 2023 | 7:17 pm)

