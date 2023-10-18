José Corbacho and Soraya Arnelas have changed sides at the table after Óscar’s defeat in El Rosco on the last program. There has been no drama because the contestant has managed to overcome the Blue Chair without problems. Obviously, Moisés wears the champion’s orange and it just so happens that he wears a polo shirt of that same color.

Corbacho has commented that, to correspond, Óscar had to wear blue. What’s more, to complete the contestant’s look, he has done something surprising: he has taken off his hat to put it on himself. “The thing is… he has a very big head!” He joked. For this reason, he has expressed a fear: “That he will give it to me and then I will be left like a Mexican.”

Fortunately, it seems that the comedian is of a similar size. In fact, he has been surprised by how well the accessory looks on Oscar. Don’t miss this moment in the video!