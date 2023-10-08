Moungi Bawendi now remembers with pride when he got a 2 on his first chemistry exam at Harvard. The reason? He had not studied in his life.

Moungi Bawendi He has been one of the three winners of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2023, for his contribution to the development of quantum dots. But his beginnings were not the best: He failed his first chemistry exam at universitygetting the worst grade in the entire class.

Quantum dots are small particles of semiconductor material, so small that their properties are unique, based on quantum mechanics. When illuminated with ultraviolet light, the dots fluoresce brightly in a range of colors determined by the size of the particles.

If you have a TV with a Quantum Dot panel, like the ones Samsung uses in its QLED TVs, thank Moungi Bawendi. He is directly responsible for create quantum dot of uniform size, and extract color from them. But they have much more important applications, such as illuminate body tumors.

Moungi Bawendi: The student who did not know how to study

The new Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2023 was born in Paris, although he is of Tunisian descent. When he was a child he emigrated to the United States, and that is where he graduated from Harvard and Chicago Universities, and has developed his entire career. Currently, he is a professor at MIT.

In an interview for Agence France-Presse, which comes to us through Science Alert, Moungi Bawendi remembers his beginnings in the world of Chemistry. And they weren’t good.

After getting A’s in almost every subject in school and high school, Bawendi earned his place at the prestigious and demanding Harvard University. And immediately the crash came. On his first chemistry exam, he got a 2. The lowest grade in the entire class.

Moungi Bawendi says that result almost destroyed him. She had always gotten the highest grade, and that failure made her wonder what he was doing there.

The explanation that the new Nobel Prize winner gives for his failure is astonishing. He failed the exam because he “hadn’t studied in my life.” I didn’t know how to study. His intellectual capacity is so high that he had never studied to get A’s in high school.

Everything he heard in class and the teacher said stuck with him. It was enough for him to take a quick look at the notes to memorize them, and get the highest grade in chemistry and the rest of the subjects.

But Harvard University is different. The subjects are complex and the exams are very demanding, so even geniuses need to put in their elbows. Moungi Bawendi surprises us again with his solution: “When I learned to study, everything was ten“.

From there, Moungi Bawendi earned a reputation as one of the best chemists in the world, which has led him to win the Nobel Prize. That’s why he always gives the same advice to his students: “Persevere.” Even if things go wrong, if you don’t give up you will end up making it.