Against Atalanta he started for the first time this year, but his performance did not live up to expectations. Allegri believes it, Spalletti also has an Italian outlook, but so far…

2 October

Moise Kean misses a good opportunity, yet another. He could ideally have boarded a high-speed train at the Bergamo stop, but instead he arrived late this time too. Without leaving a mark, without scratching, in an Atalanta-Juve which ended without goals and with few emotions. The striker was making his first start, with a great opportunity to give a shot of pride to his season which he had previously managed for just 28 minutes. It’s true that he set himself up in a few days, after hastily leaving the infirmary to lend a hand to a department weakened by the absence of Vlahovic and Milik, but something different was expected from him: he only lasted a time, too little.

The born 2000 player is the only one of Allegri’s attackers who has not yet scored a goal this season. Vlahovic and Chiesa have 4 each, Milik scored the goal that earned the three points against Lecce. As on the previous (5) occasions in which Allegri proposed him alongside Chiesa, it didn’t go well, yet on a tactical level such an unprecedented pairing could put any defense in Serie A and beyond in difficulty. Against Atalanta, Kean tried to do his best when not in possession: however, there were almost no real opportunities, his performance with the ball was in line with that of the whole team (just sufficient, far from what can guarantee a top season).

Kean was also a special observer of Luciano Spalletti, in a significant match that could certainly put him on display for the blue key. The same technical commissioner of the national team, visiting Continassa a few weeks ago, told him that he wanted to take him into consideration for the next call-ups: however, it will be him who deserves the call, through his performances and above all his continuity of performance, even in a few clips. It didn’t go well against Atalanta: Allegri could give him other chances, but perhaps he blew the best one for the next national team season in mid-October. He will have time to make up for it, but not too much: that train is going fast.

