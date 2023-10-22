We still don’t know everything about the Cybertruck. Actually, almost nothing. But this weekend a new feature was discovered that will be very popular in the United States: The Cybertruck has a bulletproof body.

In a country where anyone can shoot you at any time, having a car with bulletproof armor is an important plus, which the competition does not have. And it will help sell many Cybertrucks in the United States.

Although, of course, we are convinced that it will be an extra for which Tesla will charge a lot of money… It seems difficult for it to be a standard feature.

A Cybertruck riddled with bullets on the road

Since they are not yet on sale, nowadays when you see a Cybertruck driving next to your car, the first thing you do is take out your cell phone camera.

But what these passengers did not expect is coming across a Cybertruck… that has been shot with dozens of bullets. You can see it in this video:

Logically, the video has quickly gone viral on X. And since Elon Musk is always attentive to everything, he has seen it.

Far from denying the gunshots or hiding the reason, he confessed in

This confirms that The Cybertruck will offer bulletproof armorwe don’t know if as standard or as an extra.

But the video leaves a big question: Are the windows also armored? We will already know what happened at the presentation of the Cybertruck in 2019, when Musk threw two stones at the windows… which completely cracked.

The first Cybertruck units will reach customers on November 30, at a special event at the Texas gigafactory. But Musk confessed last week that it is a very difficult vehicle to mass produce, and they will not be able to cover all reserves until 2028.

Tesla’s Cybertruck still hides many secrets, as demonstrated by its newly discovered bulletproof armor, after a video of a Cybertruck being machine-gunned went viral. What else does Elon Musk have up his sleeve?