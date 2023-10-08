Veteran developer Steve Gibson bought 12 USB flash drives on Amazon last September, and they were all souped up. Your answer? ValiDrive 1.0.

There is a plague of fake USB flash drives on Amazon and other stores. If your price is low, there are high chances that it is a fraud. Validrive 1.0 is a tool that detects fake USB flash drives that have less space than they indicateand they also do not save the data they say they do.

A new epidemic of fake USB devices shakes Amazon. Security expert Steve Steve Gibson bought 12 USB flash drives on Amazon last month, and they were all fake. If you see any of these 12 USB flash drives on Amazon, don’t buy them:

To avoid being scammed, this developer has created ValiDrive 1.0, a free tool that detects if a USB drive is corrupted.

It also has other interesting applications, since it shows you its real speed, a fact in which they also usually deceive.

The very serious problem of fake USB pendrives

More and more low-priced USB sticks are tricked out. It is very difficult to know before trying them, because the reality is that USB flash drives almost all have low prices, even the legitimate ones.

These fake USB flash drives scam in two different ways, one of which is very dangerous. The first is that its actual space is much smaller than indicated. This is difficult to verify, because nowadays there are USB devices with several TB of space, and filling them takes a long time, or you don’t even have that many files.

One of the 1TB USB flash drives that Steve Gibson bought only had an actual 62GBas you discovered with your application ValiDrive 1.0:

The green part is the real part, the red part is the one indicated by the system, but it does not exist.

The serious thing about this scam is not only that they sneak you a USB flash drive that is 15 times smaller. The big problem is that They are tricked so that they do not save information, but they do save the name of the file.

In the example above, when you save files in the first real 62 GB, everything works normally. But when that space fills up and you put more data on a supposed 1TB USB that doesn’t exist, files appear in the file list, but are not saved.

The reason is that the operating system does not check if the files are really written or not. A software installed on the pendrive tricks you by showing you the name of the files as stored, but they are not.

It is easy to imagine the tragedy. You copy critical data to the USB, you delete the original thinking you have it on the pendrive, because it appears in the list of files, and then when you go to remove it from the pendrive… the file is empty.

Luckily, you can now use ValiDrive 1.0 to find out if a USB device is fake. You simply launch the application, and it checks the entire space. It is available for free on this website. Use it whenever you buy a new pendrive.