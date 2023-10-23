We once again receive an interesting message related to one of the most prominent games on the mobile market. In this case we are talking about Pokémon GO.

It is not the first time that Pokémon GO fans surprise us by showing really curious aspects around many topics related to Pokémon GO, these being more or less positive in each case. In this specific one, a fan of the title under the name MotorSuitable5093 He has asked for help in a Reddit post stating that his mother is addicted to Pokémon GOand that he is too concerned about it, since he barely has time to dedicate to his family or other topics in his free time.

Taking into account the success that this game has had since its launch in 2016, numerous fans have responded to the post with some ideas that they themselves have applied in order to reduce the hours they dedicate to the game. One of the most repeated would be to get a Pokémon GO Plus, an automatic catcher that is capable of catching Pokémon without having to play as such.

It is certainly surprising. You can see the complete post with the message by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

My mom is addicted

byu/MotorSuitable5093 inpokemongo

What do you think? We read you in the comments. Don’t hesitate to leave your opinion!

Via.