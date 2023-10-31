Ricardo Darín has been in charge of opening a spectacular week in El Hormiguero. The actor, a member of the program’s Platinum Club, has returned to be with Pablo Motos to spend a night full of confessions and moments.

On this occasion, Pablo Motos asked him about fame, and the importance of being known in his daily life. According to what he has said, he understands that there are people who mistreat him, but that is not the case with him, since he can walk down the street without being stopped too much by fans.

Furthermore, Ricardo has also confessed what his first meeting with Maradona was like. When they were 15 and 18 years old, the soccer player asked for an autograph for his mother with more fear than shame. After this, they gave way to a long friendship that had anger and reconciliation in equal parts.

His anecdote with Woody Allen

Also, following the topic of fame, the guest has told what his two embarrassing encounters with Woody Allen were like. As he has said, he is a big fan of the director and even though he knows that he hates being stopped on the street, he couldn’t help but ask for a photo the first time he saw him.