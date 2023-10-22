Did you know that Oogie Boogie was not part of Tim Burton’s original poem? Discover how it became a fundamental piece of this iconic film

For those who don’t know, we’re talking about Halloween Town’s most charismatic villain, a talking bag of bugs with a baritone voice that makes your skin crawl. His role in The Nightmare Before Christmas is absolutely vital to giving a touch of conflict and danger to the world created by Burton. But, hold on, this evil man with a burlap bag was not part of Burton’s original poem. Incredible true?

Where did Oogie Boogie come from?

The character is the exclusive work of Henry Selick, the film’s director. In Burton’s poem, the only characters were Jack, Zero, and Santa Claus. No sign of our favorite villain. As the story grew into the feature film we all know, screenwriters like Caroline Thompson and Michael McDowell fleshed it out (literally) and added characters like Sally and, of course, Oogie Boogie.

While other characters in Halloween Town were already a little disturbing, our fabric friend raises the bar. Because? Because he enjoys being bad, and how can he not enjoy it when he’s played by Broadway star Ken Page! His popularity has skyrocketed so much that he has even made the leap to Disney theme parks. And all this without having been in the original story.

The inspiration behind Oogie Boogie

Have you ever wondered where such a wickedly funny creature came from? Well, it is inspired by Cab Calloway’s swing and his appearances in Betty Boop’s drawings. Come on, what Oogie Boogie is pure spectaclea mix of theater and charisma that has left its mark on the history of animated cinema.

Although it may seem that his presence is merely anecdotal, Oogie Boogie introduces a level of conflict and tension in the third part of the film. He is the one who kidnaps Santa Claus and Sallybecoming the external obstacle that Jack must overcome to save Christmas.

A clash of the titans: Jack vs Oogie

Oogie Boogie is not just an addition to give you more conflicts to Jack; The truth is that he also adds a bit of history to the Nightmare Before Christmas universe. Although the film does not explore it in depth, a shared past between Jack and Oogie is suggested as rivales en Halloween Town. This adds an extra layer of intrigue and complexity to the confrontation between these two characters. They are not simply the hero and villain on duty; there’s a story there, a previous feud that culminates in their clash during the film. Wouldn’t you love to know more about this in future installments or comics? U.S. too.

Now, without going into further spoilers, Oogie Boogie could have been a mere instrument to stretch the story, but it ended up being much more than that. It has become a pillar of Halloween pop cultureand that, friends, is what makes it unforgettable.

What would have happened if…?

Here comes the icing on the cake. Oogie Boogie was originally going to be revealed as Dr. Finkelstein, Sally’s creator. Can you believe it? But that ending was scrapped to keep the focus on the relationship between Jack and Sally.

Born out of the need to expand a poem into a feature film, Oogie Boogie brings a vital element to the Nightmare Before Christmas universe. Beyond its irrelevance to Jack’s emotional journey, it has earned a place in our hearts and become a icon of fun and mischief in Halloween and Christmas.