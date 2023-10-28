If you want to renew your gaming monitor and are looking for one larger than 27 inches with QHD resolution, this one will not leave you indifferent.

The LG 32GN600-B has a 16:9 aspect ratio

Join the conversation

To have a good 31.5-inch QHD gaming monitor no need to spend a lot of money, as long as you don’t want a high-end one. If you go further, the LG 32GN600-B is at a good price and can often be gotten cheaper than the recommended price. In addition, this monitor is highly rated by users. Regarding the latter, say that it has 4.6 stars out of 5 in Amazon.

The LG 32GN600-B has a recommended price of 279 euros, but you can get it for only 229.98 euros on Amazon (18% discount) and PcComponents. This is a very tempting offer, since we are talking about a gaming monitor with excellent features and an unbeatable quality-price ratio. Now, remember that you have to have a PC up to the task.

LG 32GN600-B (31.5 inches)

Get the LG 32GN600-B monitor 18% cheaper than the MSRP on Amazon

This monitor has a 31.5-inch VA panel with 2,560 x 1,440 pixel resolutiona response time of 5 ms (GtG) and a refresh rate of 165 Hz. Compatibility with AMD FreeSync Premium y HDR10. Regarding the latter, it improves the contrast and brightness of the images. On the other hand, say that the support allows you to adjust the inclination. At the connectivity level we find x2 HDMI ports, x1 DisplayPort 1.4 and x1 headphone output.

When buying a monitor you not only have to take into account the size and resolution, but also if there is enough space on the desk in case you have to put it at a great distance. It is not very comfortable, so to speak, to have a 32-inch monitor very close, in addition to being very good for the eyes.

LG 32GN600-B (31.5 inches)

In conclusion, if you are looking for a 31.5-inch QHD gaming monitor that has a moderate price, then the LG 32GN600-B may interest you. It is a good monitor with which you will enjoy your favorite games to the fullest. It is amazing to play titles of the stature of Starfield on a monitor with these characteristics. Finally, we remind you that it is a limited time offer, so it can end at any time. So now you know, if you’re interested, then you better be quick to get your hands on it. At the time of writing these lines there are units available in both stores.

Join the conversation

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Juega receives a commission. Join the Alfa Beta Juega bargain channel to find out about the best offers before anyone else.