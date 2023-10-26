A great evil is on the loose and “Valak”, the demonic entity, returns to scare everyone once again in “The Nun 2”. In the continuation of the global box office hit, audiences will see Sister “Irene” (Taissa Farmiga) in a new confrontation with the dark entity. The film premieres next Friday, October 27 on HBO Max.

This intense thriller is set in France in 1956, years after the events of the first part. With a priest murdered and evil spreading through the region, Sister Irene will have to gather strength to once again face the macabre demon nun, “Valak”.

The premiere of “The Nun 2” further reinforces HBO Max’s iconic catalog of box office hits, one of the largest in the industry. This initiative is part of Del Cine A Tu Casa, an HBO Max franchise that releases the highest-grossing films from Warner Bros. and other major film studios after their premiere on the big screen. Each month, The franchise surprises the public with great productions.

Here are some of the other big releases in the franchise this month:

PEARL – DIRECTED WEST

In 1918, a young woman on the verge of madness seeks stardom in a desperate attempt to escape the hard work, isolation and heartbreak of life on her parents’ farm. This eccentric thriller stars Mia Goth, David Corenswet and Tandi Wright.

CHEF JACK – THE ADVENTURER COOK – DIRECTED BY GUILHERME FIÚZA ZENHA

Chef Jack and his assistant Leonard travel through the Culinary Islands to participate in the largest gastronomic competition in the world and together they will try to defeat their opponents. This animation features Giordano Becheleni, Guilherme Briggs and Renata Corrêa in the voice cast.

NIGHT OF THE DEMON: THE RED DOOR – DIRECTED BY PATRICK WILSON

The Lamberts need to delve deeper than ever into the Beyond to put an end to their demons once and for all. This horror thriller features Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne and Ty Simpkins in the main cast.

TAR – DIRECTED BY TODD FIELD

Set in the international world of Western classical music, the film focuses on Lydia Tár, considered one of the greatest living composers and conductors and the first female conductor of a German major orchestra. The drama stars Cate Blanchett, Nina Hoss and Noemie Merlant.

THEY KNOCK ON THE DOOR – DIRECTED BY M. NIGHT SHYAMALAN

During the holidays, a girl and her parents are taken hostage by armed strangers who demand that the family make a decision to prevent the apocalypse. The thriller stars Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge and Rupert Grint.

