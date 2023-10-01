Discover the new series, movies and documentaries on the streaming platform.

HBO Max is filled with series, movies and documentaries in October

The month of October is already here, so the HBO Max streaming platform anticipates its subscribers with its new content throughout the month in which Halloween is celebrated. In fact, among the new new series and movies that will arrive in the coming weeks, adding to the September premieres, the terror is present.

After a month in which he was rescued The Exorcist and it premiered Wolfa BBC production that tells the story of a family that is a victim of the macabre games of a terrible psychopath, HBO Max is preparing the return of its best animated series with the seventh season of Rick and Morty, which will arrive in the month from the beginning of the last chapters of Doom Patrol.

HBO Max premieres in October 2023

Ghost Finders: Cecil hotel – October 1Ghost Finders: The Devil’s Lair – October 1Ghost Finders: Goldfield hotel – October 1Scream, the true story – October 1Robert, the evil doll – October 1The exorcism of Roland Doe – October 1The Ghosts of Flight 101 – October 1The Museum of Terror: The Infernal Rings – October 1Criminal Mind: The Case of the Bling Ring – October 2Donald Trump: The Great Hoax – October 4Jussie Smollet: The Big Lie – 4 OctoberMichael Jackson, light and shadow – October 4Ted Bundy, the charm of a murderer – October 4Our Flag Means Death (Season 2) – October 5

Loosely based on the real adventures of the 18th century pirate Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby)After exchanging the seemingly charming life of a knight for that of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede became captain of the pirate ship Revenge. Struggling to earn the respect of a potentially mutinous crew, Stede’s luck changed after a fateful encounter with the infamous captain Barbanegra (Taika Waititi).

R. Kelly: Sexual Predator – October 6The Bookstore – October 6Crazy Rich Asians – October 6The Key Game – October 11Premeditated – October 11The Murdaughs: A Deadly Distance – October 11The Murder of Gabby Petito – October 11 OctoberThe murder of Grace Millane – October 11Doom Patrol (Season 4B) – October 13

In the gripping final episodes of the series, the Doom Patrol encounters old friends and enemies in his race to defeat Immortus and regain his longevity. Struggling between saving the world and saving each other, the Doom Patrol is forced to confront their deepest fears and decide if they are ready to leave the past behind to take charge of their future…

Requirements to be a normal staff – October 13Outdoors – October 13Rick and Morty (Season 7) – October 16The insurrectionist next door – October 16Road trip with Gordon, Gino and Fred – October 16Navajo Nation Police: Promotion 57 – October 18The blind side. A Possible Dream – October 2030 Coins (Season 2) – October 23

Most of the people of Pedraza are crazy, locked up in a psychiatric hospital. Elena lies in a coma, in a dark hospital bed. Paco, devastated by her remorse, tries to take care of her, but it is not easy. As the horror grows around them, The group of heroes must face a new enemysomeone so perverse that even the devil himself fears him…

Alias ​​Mr. Chow – October 23Ghost Finders: Horror at Joe Exotic’s Zoo – October 24Ghost Finders: Lake of Death – October 24Camera café, the movie – October 26

Quesada, Julián, Marimar, Cañizares, Victoria and company will face a crisis that is about to sink the company and, what is worse, its new director, who is nothing more and nothing less than the king of shirking, will have to save it. Quesada.

Little Red Riding Hood (Who are you afraid of? – October 27The rite – October 27The Golden Age (Season 2) – October 30

This new season begins on Easter morning 1883, with the news that Bertha Russell’s offer for a box at the Academy of Music has been rejected. Throughout the season’s eight episodes, Bertha challenges Mrs. Astor and the old system and works to not only carve out a place for herself in society, but to potentially take on a leading role in it.

