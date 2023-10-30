These are all the movies and series that HBO Max is going to add to its catalog throughout the month of November 2023.

The month of October has just a sigh left with Halloween just around the corner. And with November showing its paw, the platforms of streaming They begin to announce their news for the new month. Now it’s HBO Max’s turn.

Through a press release, the Warner platform has launched its list of news in films and series to watch over the next month. Below we leave you the complete list of HBO Max premieres in November 2023.

Road Trip with Gordon, Gino & Fred season 3 – November 1 Megan Thee Stallion vs Tory Lanez: Five Shots – November 8 Stand Up & Shout: Music from a Philadelphia High School – November 8 Rap Sh!t season 2 – 9 November The Teenage Kiss (new series) – November 9 You Were My First Boyfriend (new documentary) – November 9 American History X – November 10 The Murder of Caroline Crouch (new documentary) – November 11 The Life of Albert Brooks (new documentary) – November 12 The Cult ‘Love Has Won’ (new docuseries) – November 14 Fighting for Freedom (new documentary) – November 15 Julia season 2 – November 16 David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived ( new documentary) – November 16 Loreak – November 17 Little Nicky – November 17 Candy Cruz (new series) – November 24 The Lives of Félix (new series) – November 24 Another Round – November 24 Aquateen Hunger Force season November 12 – 27 South to Black Power (new documentary) – November 29 Bookie (new series) – November 30

What can we highlight among the November news on HBO Max

Within the series new ones, we highlight Bookie, the latest from Chuck Lorre (The Big Bang Theory) starring Sebastian Maniscalco, Omar J. Dorsey, Vanessa Ferlito and Jorge García, among others.

This dark and funny comedy follows veteran Los Angeles bookie Danny as the potential legalization of sports betting in California threatens to upend his business.

Along with his best friend and former NFL player Ray, his sister Lorraine (Vanessa Ferlito), and drug dealer Hector, Danny must deal with his increasingly unstable clients while trying to pay off his debts and make risky bets..

As for the films, although it is not a current or recent film, it is inevitable to highlight American History X, a cult film directed by Tony Kaye whose cast is led by the masterful Edward Norton and Edward Furlong.

Its plot follows Derek, a young Californian “skin head” of neo-Nazi ideology who is imprisoned for murdering a black man who tried to steal his van.

When he leaves prison and returns to his neighborhood ready to get away from the world of violence, He finds that his little brother, for whom Derek is the role model, follows the same path that led him to prison.

