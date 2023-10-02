The White Lotus 3 has all the viewers excited. The HBO Max news was not good, but now things have changed…

HBO Max has great news about The White Lotus 3. The third season of the television series is one of the streaming platform’s three priorities to begin production now that the writers’ strike has ended. At least, according to the information published by Deadline. That means that all viewers can expect it to start filming soon and we will have it in the very near future.

In addition, HBO Max wants to step on the accelerator with the second season of The Last of Us and the third of Euphoria. According to the media, The White Lotus 3 will be written by its creator, Mike White. Which is still allowed by the new WGA agreement. Mike White has already won several awards for the first two seasons of the series, including three Emmys, two Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards and a Writers Guild of America Award. Come on, it has been a resounding success.

When does the third season premiere on streaming?

At the end of May, Francesca Orsi, head of drama series at HBO Max, spoke to Deadline about The White Lotus 3. She did so in the midst of the writers’ strike. At the time she said it was “too early to know” the impact the strike would ultimately have. But considering that it lasted 146 days, It is clear that some plans will be forced to change. Orsi then added that “ideally it would be released in 2024.” But the reality is that it will most likely go until 2025.

Considering the length of the writers’ strike and the current actors’ strike (which looks like it will end soon), The White Lotus 3 will most likely be released in late 2024 or early 2025. Creator Mike White has already given fans a taste of what they can expect from the third season on HBO Max, saying it will be set in Asia and will invoke a “satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality.” according to Variety.