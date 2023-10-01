Horror, animation, Spanish films and series, and new seasons of closely followed series, in the avalanche of HBO Max premieres in October.

Halloween falls in Octoberso streaming platforms have prepared horror series and movies to fill the month. HBO Max is no exception. But if you don’t like being scared, no problem. You will find abundant content of action, comedy, drama, and other genres.

One of the most anticipated premieres in Spain on HBO Max is the Serie 30 coins by Alex de la Iglesia, that mixes the dark side of religion with stories of revenge, redemption and apotheotic annihilation. Season 2 premieres October 23. You can watch the trailer here:

To culminate the month of terror, they announce several deliveries of Ghostbustersas well as numerous documentaries about terrifying crimes.

Spanish cinema is very well represented with The bookstorewhich won the Goya for Best Filmy Camera Café The moviebased on the fun series that swept a few years ago.

If you like quality science fiction, even if a little hooligan and politically incorrect, The seventh season of Rick and Morty is finally premiering. October 16th.

Fans of the DC universe will be able to enjoy the latest chapters of Doom Patrolwith its fourth and final season.

Two other very followed series that premiere their season are Our flag means deaththe original pirate comedy, and The Golden Agefrom the creator of Downton Abbey.

Series

October 1st

Ghost Finders: Cecil Hotel Ghost Finders: The Devil’s Lair Ghost Finders: Goldfield Hotel Scream, the True Story Robert, the Cursed Doll The Story of Robert, the Cursed Doll The Exorcism of Roland Doe The Ghosts of Flight 401 The Museum of terror: The infernal rings

October 2nd

Criminal Mind: The Case of the Bling Ring.

4th of October

Donald Trump: the great deception Jussie Smollett: the great lie Michael Jackson, lights and shadows Ted Bundy, the charm of a murderer

October 5th

Our flag means death. Season 2

October 6

R. Kelly: sexual predator

October 11th

With premeditation The Murdaughs: a deadly dynasty The murder of Gabby Petito Dream online. Real life nightmare The murder of Grace Millan

October 13

October 16

Rick and Morty. Season 7 The insurrectionist next door

October the 17th

Road trip con Gordon, Gino y Red

October 18

Navajo Nation Police: Class 57

October 23

30 coins. Second season Alias ​​Señor Chow

October 24th

Ghost Finders: Joe Exotic’s Zoo Horror Ghost Finders: Lake of Death

30th of October

The golden age. Second season

Films

October 6

The bookstore Crazy rich asians

October 11th

October 13

Requirements to be a normal person Outdoors

October 20

The blind side. A possible dream

October 26th

Camera café, the movie

October 27th

Little Red Riding Hood (Who Are You Afraid of?) The Rite

No adult will be bored in October with HBO Max, with new series and movies. But we miss some children’s content, for the little ones in the house.